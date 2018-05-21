Tech companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon have more data on a nation's citizens than do most governments. This data can be used to manipulate users and businesses at an unprecedented scale. Data is accessible at the snap of a finger and, he who has data can rule the world. Economists are studying consumer behaviour and are finding more data on the citizens through social networking platforms rather than through government portals. Economists are divided on whether this is a potential threat or if the current state of affairs is good in the long run. Nikita Rana explores this phenomenon.