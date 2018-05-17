Did you know that there's a self-driving tech company out there that's more experienced than Google's Waymo and more advanced than Tesla? The company's called Mobileye.

When in March this year Uber's self-driving car killed a woman in Arizona, Mobileye, based out of Israel, said that if their systems had been running this car, the accident wouldn't have happened.

Mobileye started in 1999 and is run by 57-year-old Professor Amnon Shashua and was acquired by Intel last year for $15 bn. It claims that its self-driving technology is way better than Google's or Tesla's.

Mobileye uses computer vision and cameras, which are much cheaper and produce the same stuff for much cheaper, and it's claimed to be safer and more reliable. It also uses processors which are designed by themselves and are specific to self-driving.

Mobileye has 70 percent of the market and is working with the likes of Audi, Cadilac, and Volvo.

Mobileye once broke up with Tesla over the latter's irresponsible design decisions. If you want to driverless car, head to Israel.

BMW and Fiat will have this technology next year.