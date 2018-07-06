Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nandini Yadav 06 July, 2018 18:31 IST

Watch: When we talk about rape, a poem about the horrors of sexual harassment

This video effectively dissects what a mind goes through when a body is touched by force.

No means no! We have been hearing this being preached for a while now, but how many of us actually understand what it means.

A poem titled ‘When We Talk About Rape’, has recently gone viral on the internet, and it aptly explains why consent is everything. Posted by Unerase Poetry on YouTube, the poem is performed by Akanksha Sinha and Poorvika Mehra.

The poem asserts how a survivor of sexual assault, harassment and/or rape fights not just physical discomfort but a constant mental battle as well.

The poem concludes by describing every non-consensual move, steals the victim’s confidence. The confidence in themselves, and the confidence in the good around them. ‘Rape is about losing confidence in the supposed goodness around you.’

It talks about how you always think that nobody would lech at you, would touch you inappropriately, or make non-consensual advances at you, but when they do, you lose faith in all that you believed so far. You lose faith that your friends will stay by your side, that your bodies are not objects, or that saying "NO" matters. That confidence is lost.

This video reminds me of a British video made in 2015 by the Thames Valley Police, which explains consent in the most simple yet effective manner.

tags


latest videos

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

also see

ShareThis

Distracted boyfriend’s girl has a secret past and it’s shocking

Jun 27, 2018

ShareThis

This cover of a Beatles song beautifully celebrates Saudi womens' driving rights

Jul 04, 2018

YouTube

Creators claim that YouTube only notifies selective followers about new posts

Jun 26, 2018

Viral

Man with a flaming wallet at a FIFA match is driving the internet bonkers

Jun 25, 2018

Dancing Uncle

Dancing Uncle has returned with some new moves to the delight of Indian internet

Jul 06, 2018

NeymarJr

Neymar’s infamous fall at World Cup mocked by children in this hilarious video

Jul 04, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018