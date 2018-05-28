Google and Facebook have become internet superpowers by monitoring everything that we access online. Even though we haven't elected them democratically, our information is still being controlled by all these major tech companies.

Whether you are an information seeker or an information provider, users online are always rendered powerless because of the fact that both Google and Facebook are largely self-regulated letting them play God on the internet. And since both of these platforms are driven by ad revenue, money is the only factor that will see your content going anywhere or being discovered by any one.

After the privacy breaches that have taken place, would these tech companies be able to safeguard the sanctity of the election procedures? Nikita Rana explores.