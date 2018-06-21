Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 21 June, 2018 19:25 IST

Watch: This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

Natasha Noel explains how the Breathe App on the Apple Watch helps focus on breathing every day.

It's International Yoga Day and its time to focus on Breathing! Our busy lives have given us little time to do so, and here's Yogini, Natasha Noel explaining how the Breathe App on the Apple Watch guides you through a series of deep breaths, reminding you to take time to breathe every day. You can choose how long you want to breathe. The animation and gentle taps help you focus.

It's also great for people who have anxiety and works wonders. According to a WHO report, 38 million Indians suffer from anxiety disorders. It further mentions that the economic loss, due to mental health conditions, between 2012-2030, is $ 1.03 trillion.

If you're feeling stressed, annoyed, or uncomfortable, just slow down and take a deep breath. Noel swears that the results are amazing.

