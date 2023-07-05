WATCH: South Korean tech company showcases a human-like robot conducting an orchestra

In South Korea, a robot has made its debut as an orchestra conductor, following the footsteps of previous successful attempts worldwide. The creators of EveR 6 expressed their intention to go beyond mere replication and enable the machine to improvise using the knowledge it has acquired.

Over the weekend, EveR 6 conducted an orchestra that had performances by over 60 musicians from the National Orchestra of Korea, captivating an audience of nearly 1,000 individuals. During the event, the humanoid robot collaborated both independently and in coordination with a human colleague.

A two-armed conductor robot, EveR 6, made its debut at the National Theater of Korea, to lead a performance by South Korea’s national orchestra https://t.co/pKwSOwQNlb pic.twitter.com/dXmX7XeYOC — Reuters (@Reuters) July 3, 2023

This particular performance marked a significant milestone for South Korea, as it was the first time a robot had been employed as a conductor. However, in recent years, various other models have accomplished similar feats in different parts of the world.

Engineered by the Institute of Industrial Technology in South Korea, this android is programmed to observe and replicate the gestures and movements of a human conductor, utilizing motion capture technology.

While currently lacking the ability to improvise, the creators of EveR 6 have disclosed their plans to incorporate these capabilities into the robot. According to Song Joo-ho, a music columnist who witnessed the performance, the next significant advancement for the technology would involve non-programmed gestures and the ability to react to potential mistakes made by musicians.

During a press conference held after one of EveR 6’s rehearsals in the previous month, Lee Dong-wook, one of the individuals involved in the project, expressed his optimism about the robot reaching a stage where it could serve as an auxiliary tool for conductors, allowing them to request specific beats.

Conductor Soo-Yeoul Choi, who rehearsed with the android, acknowledged that there could be future scenarios where such robots could be utilized as assistants. However, he added his belief that machines were unlikely to replace human conductors, emphasizing the irreplaceable role of human intuition and interpretation in the realm of conducting.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.