According to First Round Capital survey, 78 percent of female founders of tech companies say that sexual harassment in the workplace is worse than what is being reported (in the US). The US Supreme Court's decision to not allow class action lawsuits in cases like this is a huge step backward for women empowerment. One wonders what will happen in India, where the IT and banking sectors are male dominated, the decision-making power is also concentrated in their hands and are also the places where the maximum number of sexual harassment reports are generated. Nikita Rana shares her findings.