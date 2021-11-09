FP Trending

Post the tragedy that occurred at American rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, people on social media are sharing old videos of how other celebrities have reacted to fans at their concert.

Currently, an old video of singer Adele is making headlines that has surfaced on the internet where she abruptly stopped her concert after a fan fainted, a few years back. The video of Adele halting her show has prompted fresh outrage over Scott’s recent concert in Texas that left eight people dead.

In the video, Adele can be seen singing her popular hit Rolling In The Deep. While she was singing at Hammersmith Apollo in the year 2011, the 33-year-old singer noticed someone had fainted in the audience following which she immediately stopped singing and sent doctors into the crowd to help.

“Can you see? Can someone act like they care, please? Someone’s fainted over there,” Adele is heard saying in the video. The singer is also heard directing her band to quit playing mid-song. She resumed her performance only after the medics provided her with an update on the fan’s condition.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/0czIUbVN-Vc

Throughout the video, Adele is recorded not giving up and kept calling for help until someone came to aid the person who fainted.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed millions of times. One user commented on it saying, “Someone send this to Travis. He gotta learn a thing or two from Adele”.

Currently, rapper Scott is being criticized after eight of his fans aged from 14 to 27 were crushed to death last week (5 November). The big tragedy took place after about 50,000 people pushed toward the stage at NRG Park during the rapper’s performance.

So far, Scott has denied knowing about any fatalities during his Houston event. But, eight people were crushed to death including a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl at the Astroworld Festival. Apart from that, around 300 individuals were hospitalised too due to the pushing and shoving towards the stage.

Reports suggest that Scott continued to play for up to 30 minutes while victims were dying. The concert was called off after the fire department declared a ‘mass casualty incident’.