Watch: Learn about how Aadhaar's future hangs in a balance on Daily Dope

News-Analysis Nikita Rana May 14, 2018 19:48 PM IST

After 38 days of what is Supreme Court's second longest hearing ever on the constitutionality of Aadhaar, a question mark looms over its future. Problems such as privacy, violations to right of equality, whether the data is secure, questions on the relation of Aadhaar with the money bill, and has the Aadhaar been helpful to the poor have been placed in front of the state by the petitioners. Nikita Rana gives us a wrap of the state proceedings on these issues so far.

