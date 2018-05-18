The Walmart-Flipkart deal could be a hugely profitable one for investors. With Flipkart capturing 40 percent of India's e-commerce market share, this is a deal that will potentially be worth over $80 bn by 2025. The advent of foreign investors in the Indian economy and Chinese goods flooding into the market, might create a situation where small-scale retailers lose their business, but it may even turn out to be profitable in the future as it may lead to an increase in employment. Nikita Rana explains.
Updated Date: May 18, 2018 21:22 PM