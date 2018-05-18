The Walmart-Flipkart deal could be a hugely profitable one for investors. With Flipkart capturing 40 percent of India's e-commerce market share, this is a deal that will potentially be worth over $80 bn by 2025. The advent of foreign investors in the Indian economy and Chinese goods flooding into the market, might create a situation where small-scale retailers lose their business, but it may even turn out to be profitable in the future as it may lead to an increase in employment. Nikita Rana explains.