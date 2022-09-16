FP Trending

With an aim to organise the world’s information, it was about 25 years ago today that co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin registered their domain google.com. And then the rest is history.

As Google is celebrating the silver jubilee of its domain registration, a video is making rounds on the internet that shows the first office of the American multinational technology company. Today, the tech behemoth might be an employer of around 135,000 full-time staff, but back in 1998, Google was a fledgling internet company that consisted of two founders, Page and Brin, working out of a garage. Yes, you read that right. The video posted by a Twitter user shows that the then Ph.D. students at Stanford University, Page and Brin had rented a garage of a house to work on their company.

The video, which appears to be a time capsule video, was shared with the caption, “On this day, 25 years ago, Larry Page and Sergey Brin registered the domain google.com (September 15, 1997). Here is the company’s headquarters and the co-founders in 1998.” The camera, in all probability, is held by Brin, who even gives a glimpse of 25-year-young Page, by calling him “CEO of Google.” Page can be seen saying “Hi” to the camera. The video opens with the camera person revealing that between two houses in a residential area, the co-founders rented half of a house, basically the garage, as the first headquarters of Google. Entering the garage, the camera shows a few computers kept between several heaps of papers.

Then Brin takes the viewers to his office in a separate room, which is still loaded with a mountain of papers but is less messy than the other rooms shown in the video. Brin’s office had two computers on the table. Needless to say, the video is buzzing over the internet, with millions acknowledging it. The now-viral video has left legions of social media users inspired, as one user took to the comments section and wrote, “Wow precious footage of the then HQ of Google. Internet searching wouldn’t have been so easy without you guys.”

Another commented, “One of the Garage Gang!”

