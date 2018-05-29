Bank employees are going on a strike (again) on 30 and 31 May. As we say, every grey cloud has a silver lining. Apart from ATM services and transactions being affected, the bank bandh could be a big boost for #DigitalIndia, with customers rushing for digital platforms to perform online transactions. We are predicting that there maybe an increase in the use of applications like Paytm, Google Tez and other UPI-based payments to help with the day-to-day transactions of the common man.