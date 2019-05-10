tech2 News Staff

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says it’s time to break up the social media behemoth.

In a New York Times opinion piece, Hughes said CEO Mark Zuckerberg has turned Facebook into an innovation-suffocating monopoly and that his focus on growth “led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks.”

Critics of the social media giant, including Hughes, who left Facebook in 2007 to campaign for Barack Obama, believe Facebook has acquired too much power to continue in the way it is currently. Hughes’ call also echoes a proposal by Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who wants to break down Amazon and Google into separate companies as well.

Hughes also called for a new federal agency to regulate tech companies whose “first mandate is to protect privacy.” Here's all he had to say to The New York Times.

