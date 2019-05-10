Friday, May 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Watch: Facebook co-founder calls for breaking the social media giant up

Hughes believes Facebook has acquired too much power to continue in the way it is currently.

tech2 News StaffMay 10, 2019 17:37:42 IST

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says it’s time to break up the social media behemoth.

In a New York Times opinion piece, Hughes said CEO Mark Zuckerberg has turned Facebook into an innovation-suffocating monopoly and that his focus on growth “led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks.”

Critics of the social media giant, including Hughes, who left Facebook in 2007 to campaign for Barack Obama, believe Facebook has acquired too much power to continue in the way it is currently. Hughes’ call also echoes a proposal by Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who wants to break down Amazon and Google into separate companies as well.

Hughes also called for a new federal agency to regulate tech companies whose “first mandate is to protect privacy.” Here's all he had to say to The New York Times.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Paul Collingwood breaks down Prithvi Shaw's strokeplay


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science


also see

Facebook

Facebook co-founder calls for WhatsApp, Instagram to be made into separate companies

May 10, 2019
Facebook co-founder calls for WhatsApp, Instagram to be made into separate companies
Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer fix Facebook

Facebook

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer fix Facebook

May 10, 2019
WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Zuckerberg

Apr 26, 2019
Facebook will not comply with data localisation laws in authoritarian countries

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook will not comply with data localisation laws in authoritarian countries

Apr 27, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg builds his wife Priscilla Chan a glowing 'Sleep Box'

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg builds his wife Priscilla Chan a glowing 'Sleep Box'

Apr 29, 2019
Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, and you know it

Facebook Privacy

Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, and you know it

May 01, 2019

science

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

Fish eyes

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

May 10, 2019
Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

Conservation

Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

May 09, 2019