Today Facebook is no longer the most popular online platform among teens, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. Reportedly, as of now, 51 percent of US teens between the age 13 to 17 years say they use Facebook, notably lower than they use YouTube, Instagram or Snapchat. Three years ago it was 75 percent.

There is a lack, however, of data in the Indian context. There is no study that attempts to find out the social media usage patterns of teenagers amongst Indian teenagers. Therefore, Tech2 Ed Ankit Vengurlekar took it upon himself to find out what the Indian Gen-Z is up to.

Disclaimer: We do not do research and hence this is just a first attempt from our side to figure out, what are the most popular online platforms among teens. We also do not think that 5 teenagers from upper-class families in Mumbai make a good sample size, but hey, something's better than nothing and we need to begin somewhere.

Here are some of the interesting findings.

Facebook is an undesirable social media platform amongst the cohort, because, well, their parents and relatives are on it, and are more active on it than the kids are.

We hope that a research on this topic will see the light of the day soon.