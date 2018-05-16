In the recently concluded Karnataka elections, WhatsApp was used to connect 13 million voters. Karnataka experienced the highest voter turnout since the 1952 Assembly polls of about 72.13 percent. The major reason for this to happen is Whatsapp. Fake news is rampant on the platform due to its end-to-end encryption. There is no way to keep tabs on who is sending what to whom, thus making it difficult to be tracked down. Facebook needs to address this problem before democratic procedures like elections are threatened.