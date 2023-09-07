Watch: Aditya-L1 shares an epic selfie with the Earth, Moon from its journey to the Sun
ISRO shared a video selfie that Aditya-L1 shot, with the Earth and the Moon in the background. ISRO's first solar observatory, Aditya-L1 is currently on its way to the Lagrange 1 point from where it will study the Sun in some detail
India’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft recently took some remarkable pictures of Earth and the Moon from space while it was on its way to a special place called Lagrange Point 1. In addition to these pictures, the spacecraft even shared a selfie.
This spacecraft’s main purpose is to study the Sun. Right now, it’s making its way to a spot known as the Sun-Earth L1 point. This location in space is quite unique because it’s where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth balance out perfectly.
Aditya-L1 Mission:
👀Onlooker!
Aditya-L1,
destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point,
takes a selfie and
images of the Earth and the Moon.#AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/54KxrfYSwy
Related Articles
— ISRO (@isro) September 7, 2023
Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory mission, was launched on September 2 from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft has successfully executed two manoeuvres in Earth’s vicinity, with its ultimate goal of departing the planet permanently in the upcoming days, embarking on a journey to its new destination approximately 1.5 million kilometres away.
The spacecraft is equipped with seven specialized instruments, each designed to observe different aspects of the Sun, such as its outermost layer (photosphere), the layer above that (chromosphere), and the extremely hot outer atmosphere (corona). Additionally, it will measure changes in the strength of the Sun’s magnetic field while situated in a halo orbit around L1.
The primary objective of the Aditya-L1 mission is to enhance our knowledge of solar eruptions and their influence on space weather. To achieve this, the spacecraft will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1), which is located approximately 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth in the direction of the Sun. This strategic location ensures that the spacecraft can continuously observe the Sun, free from interruptions caused by eclipses or occultation, thereby providing real-time data on solar activities.
The primary instrument onboard Aditya L1, known as the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), is anticipated to transmit a total of 1,440 images daily to the ground station once it reaches its planned orbit.
These images will play a significant role in enhancing our comprehension of the Sun’s characteristics and will contribute to the field of solar astrophysics.
The recent images of Earth and the Moon taken by Aditya-L1 have generated considerable excitement among both scientists and space enthusiasts. As the spacecraft continues its journey toward the L1 point, it is poised to provide more captivating images and invaluable data, ushering in a new era in India’s exploration of outer space.
also read
Post historic lunar landing, India eyes the Sun today with Aditya L1 spacecraft
The country’s first solar mission Aditya L1 on board the PSLV will lift off from Sriharikota on Saturday for its 125-day voyage towards the Sun. Aditya L1 is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of solar wind
Aditya-L1 will have a treacherous, hard journey to Lagrange 1. Here’s what ISRO has planned
Aditya-L1 is scheduled for its launch tomorrow, and ISRO has informed that everything is going as per plan. The Indian solar observatory will have a long and treacherous journey to Lagrange 1 or L1. ISRO's plan to place Aditya-L1 in orbit is daring one
India on Top of Universe: Aditya-L1’s sophisticated payload is an engineering marvel
ISRO is all set to launch the Aditya-L1 solar observatory from Sriharikota tomorrow at 11:50AM. The solar observatory is carrying some seriously sophisticated equipment as its payload, most of which will have a life span of 5 years