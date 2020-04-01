Wednesday, April 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Washington state adopts facial recognition rules critics view as too loose

By Paresh Dave SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed into law curbs on law enforcement use of facial recognition, becoming the first state in the United States with sweeping restrictions on a technology that civil rights activists say should be barred.


ReutersApr 01, 2020 03:16:23 IST

Washington state adopts facial recognition rules critics view as too loose

By Paresh Dave

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed into law curbs on law enforcement use of facial recognition, becoming the first state in the United States with sweeping restrictions on a technology that civil rights activists say should be barred.

Facial recognition software identifies individuals in photos and videos based on a database of known subjects. The technology has won over businesses and police in the last few years despite objections that it invades people's privacy and exacerbates racial and gender biases.

Microsoft Corp , based in Redmond, Washington, sells facial recognition software and backed the new law. State Senator Joe Nguyen, who is a senior program manager at Microsoft, had sponsored the legislation.

It requires law enforcement agencies to obtain a warrant to run facial recognition scans, except in case of emergency. The software used must have a way to be independently tested for "accuracy and unfair performance differences" across skin tone, gender, age and other characteristics, according to the legislation, which applies to all public agencies in the state.

The law also requires training and public reporting around usage of facial recognition.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington said it was disappointed in the new law and that more discussion was needed on whether facial recognition "should be used at all." It has called for a temporary moratorium on facial recognition usage.

Several cities, including San Francisco and Oakland, have banned government use of facial recognition, and California is among states that have banned facial recognition from being used in tandem with police body cameras.

Microsoft has said bans go too far and that real-world usage is needed to determine how best to regulate facial recognition. But other tech companies have disagreed. Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc, said he was open to a "waiting period" before facial recognition is deployed.

Inslee vetoed part of the legislation that called for a task force to study the technology further and provide additional recommendations. He said there was no funding for the task force and suggested lawmakers instead solicit advice from local universities.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

EU eyes use of bailout fund to unlock unlimited ECB bond buying

Mar 22, 2020
EU eyes use of bailout fund to unlock unlimited ECB bond buying
British banker hit with 14 million euro penalty in German fraud trial

Newstracker

British banker hit with 14 million euro penalty in German fraud trial

Mar 22, 2020
Chinese economy normalizing but stark risks remain - IMF

Newstracker

Chinese economy normalizing but stark risks remain - IMF

Mar 21, 2020
Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

Newstracker

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

Mar 21, 2020
U.S. auto industry backs tax relief, delaying USMCA start after coronavirus

Newstracker

U.S. auto industry backs tax relief, delaying USMCA start after coronavirus

Mar 21, 2020
India's Tata Motors ready to halt one plant if virus concerns deepen

Newstracker

India's Tata Motors ready to halt one plant if virus concerns deepen

Mar 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020