Quick! What's the movie: Striped blue hoodie, earphones, rap.

If these three descriptive words were enough for you to guess the movie then Snapchat's got something exciting for you.

Gully Boy took centre stage today and has made its way into the theatres and also into the hearts of a lot of people this Valentine's Day.

The movie revolves around the life of Murad, a boy from Dharavi slums who dreams of telling his story through his rap music.

Now we all have been hooked to the song line "Apna Time Aayega", wearing our hoodies and bobbing our heads just like Murad from Gully Boy, but now we even get the opportunity to be inside the same striped, blue coloured hoodie.

Not in reality, but thank goodness for technology, we can now bob our heads in the hoodie, virtually.

Snapchat has rolled out a new filter for all Gully Boy fans. This new filter fits your face properly in the virtual hoodie, dangling earphones included.

Not only this, but it has also got the "Apna time aayega" song playing on a loop with lyrics once you open your mouth. So ab apna time aaye ya na aaye, you can at least lip sync and get the feels of Gully Boy's most popular song.

