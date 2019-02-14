Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Want to wear Murad's blue hoodie from Gully Boy? Snapchat AR has you covered

Snapchat's Gully Boy filter has also got the "Apna time aayega" song playing on a loop with lyrics.

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 22:29:04 IST

Quick! What's the movie: Striped blue hoodie, earphones, rap.

If these three descriptive words were enough for you to guess the movie then Snapchat's got something exciting for you.

Gully Boy Snapchat filter (L) and a still from Gully Boy (R). Creative Credit: Tech2

Gully Boy Snapchat filter (L) and a still from Gully Boy (R). Creative Credit: Tech2

Gully Boy took centre stage today and has made its way into the theatres and also into the hearts of a lot of people this Valentine's Day.

The movie revolves around the life of Murad, a boy from Dharavi slums who dreams of telling his story through his rap music.

 

Now we all have been hooked to the song line "Apna Time Aayega", wearing our hoodies and bobbing our heads just like Murad from Gully Boy, but now we even get the opportunity to be inside the same striped, blue coloured hoodie.

Not in reality, but thank goodness for technology, we can now bob our heads in the hoodie, virtually.

via GIPHY

Snapchat has rolled out a new filter for all Gully Boy fans. This new filter fits your face properly in the virtual hoodie, dangling earphones included.

Gully Boy feat Snapchat AR filter. Creative Credit: Tech2/Sneha Sharma

Gully Boy feat Snapchat AR filter. Creative Credit: Tech2/Sneha Sharma

Not only this, but it has also got the "Apna time aayega" song playing on a loop with lyrics once you open your mouth. So ab apna time aaye ya na aaye, you can at least lip sync and get the feels of Gully Boy's most popular song.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Gully Boy is an emotional and grandiose film that has flaws but ultimately lives up to its razzmatazz

Feb 13, 2019

MovieReview

Gully Boy movie review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt are devastatingly good in Zoya Akhtar's ultimate anthem for the rebel

Feb 14, 2019

Bollywood

Diplo pays tribute to Gully Boy with morphed poster featuring Ranveer Singh: 'Mera time bhi aaega'

Feb 08, 2019

Shareworthy

Arjun Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh a 'narangi mausambi wala' in a comment; fans react to the hilarious trolling

Feb 09, 2019

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh criticised for 'childish behaviour' after his stagedive at Lakme Fashion Week reportedly injures audience

Feb 07, 2019

Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor: Next decade in Bollywood may be theirs, but who will lead the charge?

Feb 12, 2019

science

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019

Biomimicry

New design for artificial leaf absorbs 10 times more CO2 than natural leaves

Feb 14, 2019

Conservation

Giant pangolins of Africa seen in rare new footage captured by conservationist

Feb 14, 2019

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019