Thursday, September 29, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Want to revoke access to your personal data after using 'Sign in with' Apple, Google, Facebook? Details here

You can quickly determine which websites have access to your information and easily withdraw those permissions at any time.


FP TrendingSep 29, 2022 09:11:53 IST

All three of the major tech giants—Facebook, Google, and Apple—offer a quick and simple method for registering and logging onto websites. These features let websites and apps access specific data from your Google and Facebook accounts while still being simple and convenient to use.

Want to revoke access to your personal data after using 'Sign in with' Apple, Google, Facebook_ Details here

Your username, email address, legal name, phone number, and friend lists are just a few examples of personal data. Regardless of the platform, there are situations when you might not want to permit access to certain websites and apps. A website you once signed into merely to read an article, or an app you haven’t used in a very long time, are some examples of this scenario. Even if you alter it, they still have access to your data on each service.

Thankfully, you can quickly determine which websites have access to your information and easily withdraw those permissions at any time. Here, we will discuss the methods of revoking such permissions for different platforms.

For Apple:

The Sign in with Apple button is a little bit different from other login options. Thus, you have more control over your data. Apple only lets other people see your name and email, but you can use any pseudonym. Apple likewise asserts that it does not monitor your usage.

Steps to follow:

Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Apple Watch, then tap your name.
Go to “Apps using Apple ID” under “Password & security” on the following screen.
You will then be sent to the list of approved applications.
Select “Stop using Apple ID” by selecting the disputed website.

For Google:

Your account settings control the rights for Google authentication.

Steps to follow:

Visit Google’s home page.
To sign in to the account you want to edit, click “Sign In” in the top-right corner.
When you do this, the homepage will display your profile photo in place of the sign-in button.
Choose “Manage your Google Account” by clicking on the profile image.
On the following page, click “Security” in the left sidebar, then scroll down to the “Sign in to other sites” area.
Click “Signing in with Google” under that.
You may get a list of all applications and websites that authenticate with your Google Profile.
The list’s entries can be clicked on to reveal the data that each site has access to.
However, you cannot delete certain permissions. Permissions can only be totally revoked using the “Remove Access” button.
For Facebook:

Click on your profile picture at the top of the left sidebar after logging into your account.
Under “Settings & Privacy,” go to “Settings.”
Scroll down a bit and click on “Apps and Websites.”
Now, you can learn about how your data is shared and which apps and websites can access it in this section.
You can select “Remove” for each item on the list to prevent it from accessing any of your Facebook information going forward.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Meta sued for skirting Apple’s privacy rules to collect data

Sep 22, 2022
Meta sued for skirting Apple’s privacy rules to collect data
Google is working on a royalty-free alternative to Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision

Google

Google is working on a royalty-free alternative to Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision

Sep 22, 2022
What are Google Messages’ ‘Swipe Actions’ and how to customise them to suit your needs?

Google

What are Google Messages’ ‘Swipe Actions’ and how to customise them to suit your needs?

Sep 23, 2022
WatchOS 9: Steps to install latest update to your Apple Watch for exploring brand-new features

Apple

WatchOS 9: Steps to install latest update to your Apple Watch for exploring brand-new features

Sep 15, 2022
You can use Street View on Google Maps for better navigation; check process here

Google

You can use Street View on Google Maps for better navigation; check process here

Sep 15, 2022
EU court largely upholds USD 4 billion Google Android antitrust fine

NewsTracker

EU court largely upholds USD 4 billion Google Android antitrust fine

Sep 14, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022