W3C approves WebAuthn authentication standard that could do away with passwords

WebAuthn is a new authentication standard which will remove passwords as a source of authentication.

tech2 News Staff Mar 05, 2019 10:18:17 IST

Ever dreamed of a password-free internet? Well the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), an organisation which maintains the international standards for the world wide web, has approved WebAuthn. What is WebAuthn? In simple terms, it is a new authentication standard which when implemented will remove passwords as a source of authentication for your online accounts.

Representational image.

WebAuthn, which is short for Web Authentication, is an API which is a core component of FIDO Alliance's FIDO 2 set of specifications. The FIDO Alliance is an industry consortium launched back in February 2013 to address the problems users face creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

With WebAuthn, you can log into your internet accounts using your preferred device with the help of biometrics and FIDO security keys. Basically, these methods are more secure than your password and are also not required to be remembered.

“W3C's Recommendation establishes web-wide interoperability guidance, setting consistent expectations for web users and the sites they visit. W3C is working to implement this best practice on its own site.” said Jeff Jaffe, W3C CEO.

While most browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari already support this standard, the next step is for websites to integrate it as well. Dropbox and Microsoft have already done so last year and more websites should follow suit soon.

