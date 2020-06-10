Wednesday, June 10, 2020Back to
Vu launches four Ultra 4K TV models in India with parental control at a starting price of Rs 25,999

The latest Vu Ultra 4K TV models run on Google Android Pie 9.0 OS and provide access to Google apps.


FP TrendingJun 10, 2020 17:28:44 IST

Vu Televisions on Wednesday, 10 June, expanded its range of 4K smartTVs in India by launching new models in four sizes including 43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inch.

The new Vu Ultra 4K Television models are priced in the range of Rs. 25,999 to 48,999.

They come with an ultra-edge 4K display with 40 percent enhanced brightness and include a dedicated backlight controller.

The latest models come with Pro Picture Calibration feature in the Vv’s TVs allows the viewer to take charge of technical controls such as gamma correction, noise reduction, colour temperature, HDMI dynamic range.

The Upbeat Surround sound feature on the new Vu Ultra 4K TV ensures that the viewer gets immersive experience of a stadium right inside their home. It also has Parental Block feature that will enable elders to control what their kids are watching while they are at home.

Vu Ultra 4K TV series: Features and specifications

Display

The new 4K TV models come with the ultra-edge 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) DLED (Direct LED) display, with 400 nits of brightness.

They come with high-performance special optical film that controls the amount of light entered through the backlight LED, increasing the viewing angle through its wide screen.

The display of the TV set comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) standards. These enhance colour details, depth, sharpness and the black and white level by maximising the contrast and colour accuracy and provide clarity during your viewing experience, even in the darkest areas.

Sound

As for the audio, the TVs have Dolby Digital+ and DTS Virtual: X surround sound technologies. All the models have two 30W box speakers and they come with a variety of audio modes including Standard, Theatre, Sports, Music, and late Night.

The latest Vu Ultra 4K TV models run on Google Android Pie 9.0 OS and provide access to Google apps.

There is also Google Assistant with voice search support in both English and Hindi languages.

These TVs have pre-installed Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube streaming apps.

They come with a quad-core processor coupled with Mali-470 GPU. They have 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

As for connectivity options, they include Google Chrome Cast, Bluetooth 5.0,  Wi-Fi 802.11ac, three HDMI ports, two USB inputs, an earphone jack, optical audio, RF analogue port, AV input, and an Ethernet port.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


