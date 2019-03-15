Friday, March 15, 2019 Back to
Vu launches four new Android 4K TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 43,000

The four different variants (43”, 50”, 55”, 65”) support 4K HDR 10 technology and 4K Upscaling.

tech2 News Staff Mar 15, 2019 17:48:16 IST

Vu has launched four Android 4K TVs in India that run Android Oreo 8.0. The four different variants (43”, 50”, 55”, 65”) support 4K HDR 10 technology and 4K upscaling as well as MPEG noise reduction and Gamma correction.

Further, this premium range of Smart TVs pack in features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and provides complete access to the Google ecosystem, including the Play Store, Google Games, Google Movies and certified apps like YouTube, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Eros Now, ZEE5, and Hungama.

It also packs in the Vu ActiVoice remote with voice assistance and Android 8.0 Oreo which provides direct access to search on the TV through voice along with full control of smart devices.

Vu Android 4K TVs. Image: Vu

The flat screen TVs sport extremely thin bezels, with the chin being a bit chubbier than the rest as the brand name is inscribed on it.

The TVs flaunts Titanium grey material and has OD22 slim design which is said to minimise visual distractions.

Also the new generation of TVs can connect with Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, AV and other external devices.

The smart TV upscale standard and HD broadcasts (up to 1080i and 1080p) in ultra HD format (3840p or higher).

Commenting on the latest development, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO Vu TV said, “Vu is on a mission to completely revolutionize the video viewing experience by orchestrating the perfect confluence of innovation and technology. The Premium Android 4K TV range is in line with the same vision, extending to our customers a host of ultramodern features that are also easy on the pocket. We are confident that Vu’s Premium Android TVs, much like its predecessors, will emerge as a chart-topper in the market.”

Pricing and Availability

43-inch Vu Premium Android 4K TV: Rs 43,000

50-inch Vu Premium Android 4K TV: Rs 51,000

55-inch Vu Premium Android 4K TV: Rs 59,000

65-inch Vu Premium Android 4K TV: Rs 110,000

The Premium Android 4K TVs by Vu are available both online and offline.

