Vu launches 11 new television in India, prices starting at Rs 14,500

The range of TVs span across three categories – VU Pixelight TV (next-gen), VU UltraSmart TV and VU Premium Android TV.

tech2 News StaffApr 06, 2019 10:23:32 IST

Indian television brand Vu hosted a launch event on Friday, where it added 11 new TVs to its portfolio. The lineup starts with a Rs 14,500 model and ranges up to a Rs 72,000 variant. The TV range is be available for purchase at offline stores as well as Flipkart.

The premium line of these Vu TVs feature what they call the VOD Upscaler technology – VOD being Video on Demand. Vu says, "the proprietary technology combines multiple advanced machine learning algorithms with DSP (digital signal processor)" to provide high-quality video and audio playback for VOD content.

Vu Premium Android TV

Vu Pixelight TV, Vu UltraSmart TV, Vu Premium Android TVs: Specifications, price, features

The range of TVs span across three categories – VU Pixelight TV (next-gen), VU UltraSmart TV and VU Premium Android TV.

The most basic range of TVs is the UltraSmart lineup, which comes in 32-inch, 40-inch, and a 49-inch variant, that is priced at Rs 14,500, Rs 21,000, and Rs 31,000 respectively. The models come with streaming app out-of-the-box, with a High Bright Panel and built-in Dolby. Also, interesting is the four hotkeys these TVs feature, which allow app streaming by pressing any of them.

The Vu Pixelight TV range, which is a higher range, comes in four models that has a 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and a 65-inch variant, that is priced at Rs 30,000, Rs 39,000, Rs 42,000 and Rs 66,000 respectively. The entire range comes with 4K resolution panels and features the VOD Upscaler technology.  These models also come with built-in DTS and Dolby Audio system. These TVs are also accompanied by a remote with the four hotkeys.

The entire range features 4K resolution panel and HDR 10 technology.

And then there is the flagship range of Vu TVs called the Premium Android TVs, which comes in four models with the smallest priced at Rs 35,000 for the 43-inch model, Rs 41,000 for the 50-inch model, Rs 47,000 for the 55-inch variant, and the largest 65-inch variant priced at Rs 72,000.

The Premium Android TVs run Android 8.0 Oreo, with the promised rollout of Android 9 Pie soon. The entire range sports 4K resolution panels with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision tech. The remote control for these TVs feature the four hotkeys for activating app streaming as well as a microphone for voice-based search.

 

