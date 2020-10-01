FP Trending

The Vu Group, most popularly known for its Vu Television line, has now launched a new video conferencing solution, called ‘Meeting by Vu’. The firm has brought forth an all-inclusive system so that business conference calls can feel more like a face-to-face meeting while shining the technical aspects. The producer of premium 4K TVs is now bringing “an efficient and platform-agnostic experience” for business executives. According to a press release, the product line-up will combine “large intelligent displays with a built-in Windows 10 PC, professional-grade cameras with advanced video processing DSPs, and a sophisticated microphone and speaker system”.

These products would be given out in a single package by Vu. This system also claims to end the issues of fitting several members in a single meeting, and problems with the PC or laptop.

“Having sold over 2.5 million TVs in our more than 10 years of business, Vu has tremendous experience in screens, optics, and audio-video technologies,” said Devita Saraf, Chairperson and CEO of The Vu Group. According to her, Meeting by Vu is the “result of all [their] learnings in the lifestyle space, and is designed for the new age workstyle”. She mentions that the technology will be “easy to use, high on technology and innovation, and geared for the future”.

Meeting by Vu is available in three variants: Executive, Team, and Conference. A large screen smart TV with a built-in computer powered by a Core i5 processor will be part of the package. This will come with an 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Windows 10, and a wireless keyboard with a trackpad. There are several screen sizes available to give users lifelike 4K visuals. The size variants are 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch and 100-inch.

The camera will provide an 83 to 120 degree viewing angle. As per the Vu statement, the Executive and Team edition cameras offer 4x digital zoom and the Conference edition camera features 15x optical zoom and pan/ tilt functions. AI-based noise cancellation software has been used to offer noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation. It can be used to set up four-way wireless screencasting and dual display support. The packages have been priced within a range of Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh.