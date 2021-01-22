Friday, January 22, 2021Back to
Vu Cinema Action TV series with 100 W speakers, 4K support launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999

The new models come with a titanium grey soundbar and bezel-less frame, JBL Speakers and more.


FP TrendingJan 22, 2021 12:12:30 IST

Vu Televisions has announced the Vu Cinema TV - Action Series, the upgrade of its most successful TV of 2020. According to a company statement, the upgrade is available in two new models, 55LX and 65LX. It will be available online exclusively at Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores at Rs 49,999 and Rs 69,999 respectively. The Vu Cinema TV - Action Series is a gaming, computing and entertainment device that has been fine-tuned to enhance viewing experience with new features.

Vu Cinema Action TV series with 100 W speakers, 4K support launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999

The Android 9 will enable users to access the Play Store, Google Movies and TV, Google Music, Google Games among other features.

These include a titanium grey soundbar and bezel-less frame, 100W Cinematic Soundbar, JBL Speakers, motion smoothing as well as new and improved hardware.

Speaking about the development, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, Vu Televisions said that with the introduction of the Vu Cinema TV - Action Series, they want to magnify the offerings of its successful predecessor and elevate the entire cinema experience. According to Saraf, Vu has always challenged the status quo with every launch since 2006 and they have been pioneers in bringing class-leading technology to the television industry.

The various features of the Vu Cinema TV Action Series include 4K HDR10 + Dolby Vision, cinematic sound with an integrated soundbar powered by JBL speakers and Pixelium Technology + 500Nits Brightness that optimises light reflections by 40 percent thus improving overall brightness.  The television is powered by Android 9.0 Pie.

The Android 9 will enable users to access the Play Store, Google Movies and TV, Google Music, Google Games among other features. Additionally, with a built-in Chrome cast, you can share your content from your mobile to TV. The new Vu Cinema TV - Action Series can connect over 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi and has a powerful 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage assures a smooth Android 9.0 experience.

