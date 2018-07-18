VirtualLink, a consortium of companies including NVIDIA, Oculus, Valve, AMD and Microsoft has just announced a new open industry standard which will enable the next-generation of VR headsets to connect to PC's and a range of other devices using a single USB Type-C connector, instead of multiple cords and cables.

This might make the process of connecting your VR headset to a PC simpler and also save up on the set-up time, thus avoiding key obstacles to VR adoption.

The new VR connectivity may cut down time on entangling the wires and also bring PC-based VR to smaller devices, thus in a way to more people. Right now only the people using computers that can house various connections can enjoy a VR headset.

But according to the report, by using the new VirtualLink standard, VR can be accessed through devices such as light notebooks, tablets and smaller laptops as well. But these devices need to have a USB-C port that can deliver data and power over a single cable.

This can be seen as a smart move as a lot of people are interested in buying an affordable VR headset and such type of connectivity may further increase the demand for it.

The company as mentioned before says that this would only come with the next-generation of hardware so if you're up for buying a VR headset right now, you'll have to carry along the weight of a few extra cables.