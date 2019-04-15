Monday, April 15, 2019Back to
Volkswagen unveils fully-electric SUV ID. ROOMZZ to compete with Tesla's Model X

The Volkswagen ID. ROOMZZ can go up to 450 kilometres in a single charge.

The Associated PressApr 15, 2019 11:21:19 IST

Volkswagen is planning to release a fully-electric SUV in China which could compete with Tesla’s Model X.

The German automaker said Sunday the ID. ROOMZZ will be unveiled at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show and will be available in 2021.

Volkwagen's ID. ROOMZZ fully-electric SUV.

Volkswagen says the zero-emission vehicle can go approximately 450 kilometers (280 miles) before the battery has to be recharged. The concept car includes a fully-automatic driving mode which allows seats to be rotated 25 degrees to create a lounge-like atmosphere.

The announcement comes one month after Volkswagen’s former CEO Martin Winterkorn was charged by U.S. regulators with defrauding investors during its massive diesel emissions scandal.

Volkswagen has said it will boost electric vehicle production to 22 million over the next decade. It made fewer than 50,000 battery-only vehicles last year.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


