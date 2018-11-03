Volkswagen on 3 November said it would join China’s Apollo autonomous driving consortium, which was founded by Baidu, as it seeks to develop self-driving cars for the world’s largest market.

Baidu last year opened the Apollo consortium, which uses an open-source approach, to third parties to accelerate development of autonomous vehicles in the face of stiff competition from Google’s Waymo and US carmaker Tesla.

Volkswagen will gain a seat on the management board of Apollo, the carmaker said.

Apollo has brought in more than 130 partners, including Germany’s BMW, and announced plans to begin testing self-driving cars with Ford by the end of this year.

The news comes as Volkswagen explores a broad-based partnership with Ford to develop electric and autonomous cars.