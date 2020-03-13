Friday, March 13, 2020Back to
Volkswagen says Tesla has 10-year start in electric cars

BERLIN (Reuters) - United States electric car manufacturer Tesla has a 10-year start on rivals when it comes to building electric cars and software, Thomas Ulbrich, the Volkswagen brand's board member for electromobility said on Thursday.


ReutersMar 13, 2020 01:15:20 IST

"Tesla is an impressive manufacturer," Ulbrich said. "It is a motivator for us. Tesla has 10 years more experience. But we are very quick in catching up."

