Thursday, February 06, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of European network

By Paul Sandle LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone will remove Huawei technology from the core of its European networks following Britain's decision to restrict the Chinese company's role in 5G and new EU guidelines on the firm's equipment, Chief Executive Nick Read said. Britain last month allowed Huawei a limited role in new mobile networks - defying U.S. pressure for an outright ban on security grounds - but excluded it from the core and imposed a 35% cap in the less-sensitive radio network


ReutersFeb 06, 2020 00:17:59 IST

Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of European network

By Paul Sandle

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone will remove Huawei technology from the core of its European networks following Britain's decision to restrict the Chinese company's role in 5G and new EU guidelines on the firm's equipment, Chief Executive Nick Read said.

Britain last month allowed Huawei a limited role in new mobile networks - defying U.S. pressure for an outright ban on security grounds - but excluded it from the core and imposed a 35% cap in the less-sensitive radio network.

Huawei has repeatedly denied U.S. allegations that its equipment could potentially be used by Beijing for spying.

"We have now decided, as a result of the EU toolbox and the UK government's decision, to take out Huawei from the core," Read told reporters on Wednesday.

"This will take around five years to implement at a cost of approximately 200 million euros."

Read said Vodafone would only have to make minor adjustments to comply with the rules in Britain, where it has not deployed Huawei in its core.

Vodafone does use Huawei in its core in Spain and in some smaller European markets.

Read welcomed the British approach, which he said was evidence based and differentiated between different parts of the network, but he opposed caps on the use of particular vendors by operators.

"It hugely impacts customers and the quality of networks if we are forced to do an accelerated swap," he said. "Although this isn't an issue in the UK I wouldn't want this for Europe."

He said it could lead to delays of anything between two and five years depending on which countries decided to impose a cap.

"The U.S. is racing ahead, China is racing ahead," he said. "We can't hold back our 5G deployment and therefore I think caps would be restrictive on that basis."

Read did not specify which of Vodafone's big continental markets - Germany, Italy and Spain - could be affected.

"I'm not hearing European markets saying they want caps, I'm saying were we to go that route, it has consequences," he said.

BT, Vodafone's rival in its home market which is already stripping out Huawei from its core, will have to spend 500 million pounds to comply with the UK cap.

The costs is to remove radio equipment from some locations and switch contracts to rivals like Ericsson and Nokia.

In Germany, Vodafone's largest European market, lawmakers are still arguing over Huawei.

Read said Vodafone was working to increase the number of vendors, centred on its OpenRAN initiative, which aims to standardise the design of software and hardware.

EUROPE A SLOG

Earlier on Wednesday, Vodafone reported third-quarter organic service revenue growth of 0.8%, an uptick from the second, helped by continued recovery in South Africa.

Europe, however, remained a slog for the world's second biggest mobile operator, with revenue down 1.4% year-on-year, the same rate seen in the previous quarter.

"We expect a further gradual improvement in service revenue growth in Q4, led by Europe," Read said.

Shares in Vodafone reversed early gains to trade down 1% at 1149 GMT.

Read is focusing Vodafone's operations on Europe and sub-Sahara Africa, and last month the company agreed to sell its 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.4 billion to Saudi Telecom Company.

The group also wants to generate more value from its network infrastructure.

It has appointed senior managers for its European tower company, Read said, and was preparing for a potential public listing in early 2021, most likely in London or Frankfurt.

Vodafone reiterated its full-year guidance of adjusted core earnings of 14.8-15.0 billion euros, and free cash flow before spectrum costs of about 5.4 billion euros.

(Editing by James Davey/Kirsten Donovan/Jane Merriman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates; shares slump

Jan 31, 2020
Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates; shares slump
Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Newstracker

Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Jan 31, 2020
Japan's fourth-quarter factory output falls at fastest pace on record

Newstracker

Japan's fourth-quarter factory output falls at fastest pace on record

Jan 31, 2020
Tokyo Jan. core CPI rises 0.7 percent year-on-year

Newstracker

Tokyo Jan. core CPI rises 0.7 percent year-on-year

Jan 31, 2020
Asia shares struggle to stabilise after punishing week

Newstracker

Asia shares struggle to stabilise after punishing week

Jan 31, 2020
EA's tepid forecast overshadows quarterly beat, shares slip

Newstracker

EA's tepid forecast overshadows quarterly beat, shares slip

Jan 31, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020