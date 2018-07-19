In its ongoing efforts to counter Reliance Jio’s data-heavy offers, Vodafone India has refreshed one of its existing recharge options. Vodafone has revised its Rs 199 prepaid plan, to now offer almost double the data of what was being offered till now.

The plan revision was first reported by TelecomTalk, after which we confirmed with Vodafone India about the same. From what we learnt, the revised plan now offers 2.8 GB daily data in all 4G circles of the network. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls, though with a daily and weekly cap of 250 minutes and 1,000 minutes respectively. The offer still does not give users any SMS benefits. The validity of the offer, however, remains the same at 28 days. Before the revision, the Rs 199 prepaid plan offered 1.4 GB of daily data.

While Vodafone has confirmed the revision in the plan, when we looked up on the telecom’s website, we could not spot the offer. Possibly, the plan is not live yet.

Again, the offer is only applicable in the 4G circles, which means, customers in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and the Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh circles will be unable to avail the offer.

For users who are not in the 4G circles, Vodafone’s the Rs 199 prepaid plan will offer 1.4 GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS, for a validity of 28 days.

The revised Rs 199 plan by Vodafone competes against Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid plan, which offers 2 GB of 4G daily data, with unlimited voice calls sans FUP limit and 100 SMS per day. In addition to that, the offer also bundles complimentary subscription to Jio's suite of apps.