tech2 News Staff

In a bid to counter its rivals, telecom major Vodafone recently launched a new long-term validity plan for Rs 154. While the new Rs 154 plan offered validity of 180 days and 600 free on-net calling minutes for the prepaid users, Vodafone revising some of its existing plans is now offering extra data benefits to its subscribers.

According to a TelecomTalk report, the telecom operator has modified prepaid plans that bundled 1.5 GB of 4G/3G daily data. The modified prepaid plans that include Rs 209 and Rs 479 recharge pack will now offer 1.6 GB of 4G/3G data benefits per day. Apparently, the Rs 529 prepaid plan that falls under the 1.5 GB daily data plan list will continue offering the same benefits. As per the report, Vodafone has recently updated its Rs 199 and Rs 459 prepaid plans which now provide 1.5 GB data per day instead of the 1.4 GB data limit per day that it previously offered.

Besides the 100 MB additional data benefit, other offers in these prepaid recharge packs remain the same. The Rs 209 and Rs 479 prepaid plan provide subscribers unlimited voice calling benefit, 100 SMSes free per day and subscription to Vodafone Play. The Rs 209 prepaid plan has a validity period of 28 days, while the Rs 479 prepaid pack comes with 84 days validity.

Vodafone reportedly launched a Rs 24 prepaid plan last week. The prepaid recharge pack which is said to be an open market plan is brought for those users who want to extend their account validity for an additional 28 days.

The leading telco recently introduced its yearly plan for Rs 1,499. The plan bundles 1 GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits and free 100 SMSes for a year-long validity of 365 days. To take on Vodafone, Airtel came up with a year-long prepaid plan as well for a price of Rs 1,699. The annual prepaid plan from Airtel includes similar benefits to that of the Vodafone long-term validity plan.

