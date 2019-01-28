Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vodafone revises existing prepaid plans, now offers additional 100 MB daily data benefit

Vodafone revises existing 1.5 GB daily data plans, the Rs 209 and Rs 479 plan now offers 1.6 GB data per day

tech2 News Staff Jan 28, 2019 10:55:43 IST

In a bid to counter its rivals, telecom major Vodafone recently launched a new long-term validity plan for Rs 154. While the new Rs 154 plan offered validity of 180 days and 600 free on-net calling minutes for the prepaid users, Vodafone revising some of its existing plans is now offering extra data benefits to its subscribers.

FILE PHOTO: A retail shop owner speaks on his mobile phone outside his closed shop shutters painted with an advertisement for Vodafone at a market in Chennai

According to a TelecomTalk report, the telecom operator has modified prepaid plans that bundled 1.5 GB of 4G/3G daily data. The modified prepaid plans that include Rs 209 and Rs 479 recharge pack will now offer 1.6 GB of 4G/3G data benefits per day. Apparently, the Rs 529 prepaid plan that falls under the 1.5 GB daily data plan list will continue offering the same benefits. As per the report, Vodafone has recently updated its Rs 199 and Rs 459 prepaid plans which now provide 1.5 GB data per day instead of the 1.4 GB data limit per day that it previously offered.

Besides the 100 MB additional data benefit, other offers in these prepaid recharge packs remain the same. The Rs 209 and Rs 479 prepaid plan provide subscribers unlimited voice calling benefit, 100 SMSes free per day and subscription to Vodafone Play. The Rs 209 prepaid plan has a validity period of 28 days, while the Rs 479 prepaid pack comes with 84 days validity.

Vodafone reportedly launched a Rs 24 prepaid plan last week. The prepaid recharge pack which is said to be an open market plan is brought for those users who want to extend their account validity for an additional 28 days.

The leading telco recently introduced its yearly plan for Rs 1,499. The plan bundles 1 GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits and free 100 SMSes for a year-long validity of 365 days. To take on Vodafone, Airtel came up with a year-long prepaid plan as well for a price of Rs 1,699. The annual prepaid plan from Airtel includes similar benefits to that of the Vodafone long-term validity plan.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

NewsTracker

Vodafone Idea seeks 2-year moratorium for Rs 10,000 cr spectrum payment citing high debt, stress

Jan 21, 2019

Airtel

Airtel announces Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan with 1 GB data, unlimited calling

Jan 22, 2019

NewsTracker

Bharti Infratel settles tower exits with 4 operators for about Rs 3,800 cr; third quarter records highest gross tower

Jan 25, 2019

NewsTracker

Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 25,000 cr via rights issue; move will arm telco with firepower to take on market competition

Jan 23, 2019

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea sought 2 year extension on annual spectrum payment citing high debts

Jan 21, 2019

NewsTracker

NCLT approves merger of loss-making Tata Teleservices with Bharti Airtel

Jan 21, 2019

science

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019