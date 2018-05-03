Amidst competition between Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India did not want to be struck down and left behind. The telecom operator announced a revamped Rs 349 prepaid plan that will now get customers an additional 500 MB of data per day.

The Rs 349 plan for prepaid customers would earlier offer benefits of 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data.

The new and revamped plan brings an additional 500 MB giving customers total free usage of 3 GB per day.

When put together, the Rs 349 plan offers customers a total of 84 GB of data for 28 days. Apart from the data, Vodafone India’s Rs 349 prepaid plan also offers 100 free SMS per day.

Vodafone’s move to offer more data to its customers comes after Bharti Airtel recently announced that they would up their respective plans to offer 3 GB data daily.

Airtel too has a similar Rs 349 plan that offers benefits of 3 GB 3G/4G data per day with unlimited calls and 100 free SMS.

However, the operator that sits at the very top, is Reliance Jio, with its cheaper Rs 299 plan. Jio’s Rs 299 plan offers similar benefits with 3 GB 4G data per day, meaning users get 84 GB with a 28 day validity. Jio’s plan also delivers 100 SMS per day and offer unlimited local and national calls. Jio’s plan also includes access to Jio’s bouquet of services that include JioMusic, JioMovies, JioTV and others.

