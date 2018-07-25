Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 July, 2018 21:09 IST

Vodafone refreshes its Rs 47 pack to offer more services for 28 days

Vodafone used to offer 1GB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of one day without any calling or SMS benefits.

As the telecom wars intensify all carriers are slashing prices left and right to stay dominant in the market. Vodafone has refreshed its entry-level prepaid pack priced at Rs 47 to give more features than before. The pack now offers 125 minutes of local and STD voice calling, 50 local and national SMS messages, and 500MB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone. Reuters

Vodafone. Reuters

The offerings on the entry-level pack vary in different telecom circles. For example, Bihar and Jharkhand circle have 1 GB of data instead of 500 MB. Chennai, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh get 150 minutes of talk time instead of 125 minutes.

Earlier the pack used to offer 1GB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of one day without any calling or SMS benefits. Competitors Reliance Jio and Airtel also have entry-level packs for Rs 49 and Rs 47 respectively.

Airtel's Rs 47 pack offers the exact same things as the Vodafone pack while Jio's Rs 49 pack offers 1 GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling, 50 SMSes and access to the Jio suite of apps.

Recently, Vodafone India launched a new scheme that promises 'Lowest Bill Guarantee' on the data and calling postpaid packs provided by the company. The plan also offers complimentary mobile insurance, international roaming benefits, entertainment content offerings and more.

The new plan will keep customers on the lowest bill cycle according to their usage, says the company. The offer is valid only for postpaid subscribers.

