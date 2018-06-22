Friday, June 22, 2018 Back to
Vodafone's new monthly RED postpaid plan offers 40 GB data at Rs 399, 75 GB at Rs 499

The Red Entertainment plans also come with unlimited local and std calls and also unlimited national roaming.

Finally, Vodafone is pulling its act together and trying to up its game as it has come up with three new postpaid RED plans.

The first two plans are the RED Entertainment plans which are Rs 399 for 40 GB data and Rs 499 for 75 GB data. The third plan which is the RED International R plan is for Rs 1,299 for 100 GB data. All of these plans are valid for a month.

Vodafone Red Entertainment Plan. Image : Vodafone.

The previous RED plan which offered 20 GB data and was for Rs 499, but in the new plan, RED Entertainment offers 20 GB more than the previous plan for Rs 399 and also the data can be rolled over the next month, with a limit of up to 200 GB.

The Rs 499 plan that was out earlier, gave 35 GB data, but now the RED Entertainment plan offers 75 GB data.

The RED Entertainment plan for Rs 399 has free benefits worth Rs 1,498 on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Red Hot Deals. Whereas the Rs 499 plan offers benefits worth Rs 4,498 by Mobile Shield as well. The Red Entertainment plans also come with unlimited local and STD calls as well as unlimited national roaming.

The RED Internationa R plan provides 100 GB data with a rollover of 500 GB. It gives unlimited local and STD calls and also national roaming. The plan gives 100 ISD minutes. This offer includes benefits from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play, Mobile Shield and Red Hot Deals which are worth Rs 5,498.

