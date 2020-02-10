tech2 News Staff

Vodafone has reportedly announced a new prepaid plan for its users today and in addition to that, it has also refreshed its existing Rs 555 plan. As reported by Telecom Talk, Vodafone's newly introduced prepaid plan is priced at Rs 499.

This plan reportedly offers 1.5 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. Customers will also get a Vodafone Play subscription that includes a Zee5 subscription for free. This plan is expected to come with a validity of 70 days in almost all circles. But in some circles, the plan offers benefits for just 60 days.

In addition to this one, Vodafone also has more 1.5 GB daily data plans like Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 555 and Rs 599.

The telecom operator has revamped its Rs 555 prepaid plan that was introduced recently. The plan used to offer 1.5 GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 70 days. As per the report, because the new Rs 499 prepaid plan also offers almost similar benefits, Vodafone has increased the validity of the Rs 555 existing plan by 7 days, bringing the total to 77 days.

