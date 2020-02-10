Monday, February 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vodafone introduces new Rs 499 prepaid plan and revamps its old Rs 555 plan

Vodafone's Rs 499 plan reportedly offers 1.5 GB data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling.


tech2 News StaffFeb 10, 2020 15:08:37 IST

Vodafone has reportedly announced a new prepaid plan for its users today and in addition to that, it has also refreshed its existing Rs 555 plan. As reported by Telecom Talk, Vodafone's newly introduced prepaid plan is priced at Rs 499.

This plan reportedly offers 1.5 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. Customers will also get a Vodafone Play subscription that includes a Zee5 subscription for free. This plan is expected to come with a validity of 70 days in almost all circles. But in some circles, the plan offers benefits for just 60 days.

Vodafone introduces new Rs 499 prepaid plan and revamps its old Rs 555 plan

Vodafone's new plan offers 1.5 GB data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling. Image: Reuters

In addition to this one, Vodafone also has more 1.5 GB daily data plans like Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 555 and Rs 599.

The telecom operator has revamped its Rs 555 prepaid plan that was introduced recently. The plan used to offer 1.5 GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 70 days. As per the report, because the new Rs 499 prepaid plan also offers almost similar benefits, Vodafone has increased the validity of the Rs 555 existing plan by 7 days, bringing the total to 77 days.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Budget 2020: ZEE5 Set to bring the Best Insights to You. Tune In For Live Updates and Deep Dives

Jan 31, 2020
Budget 2020: ZEE5 Set to bring the Best Insights to You. Tune In For Live Updates and Deep Dives
Disney Plus to launch in India on 29 March through Hotstar at the time of IPL kick-off, announces Bob Iger

NowStreaming

Disney Plus to launch in India on 29 March through Hotstar at the time of IPL kick-off, announces Bob Iger

Feb 05, 2020
AGR dues: 'We have sought 10 years to make payment on principal with a 2-year moratarium', says Vodafone CEO

NewsTracker

AGR dues: 'We have sought 10 years to make payment on principal with a 2-year moratarium', says Vodafone CEO

Feb 06, 2020
Vodafone to remove Huawei from 'core' EU network on British government's direction

Vodafone

Vodafone to remove Huawei from 'core' EU network on British government's direction

Feb 06, 2020
AGR woes: No case for differential treatment to PSUs on statutory dues matter, says telecom industry body

NewsTracker

AGR woes: No case for differential treatment to PSUs on statutory dues matter, says telecom industry body

Jan 29, 2020
Govt not included AGR dues payment in Budget 2020-21, says Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty

NewsTracker

Govt not included AGR dues payment in Budget 2020-21, says Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty

Feb 04, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020