tech2 News Staff

Ericsson has announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to deploy its Cloud Packet Core to enhance VIL's existing core network across India to meet the growing customer demand for data.

According to this partnership, VIL will deploy Ericsson's core network applications and network functions for enabling the quick introduction of new services and to provide full-service continuity while claiming to maintain a high-performance network.

Ericsson will also be deploying 5G-ready LTE equipment for VIL and plans to use the existing networks of the telco to enhance its LTE capacity. Ericsson hopes to achieve this using spectrum sharing and carrier aggregation methods so as to make 5G more accessible and cost-effective.

VIL chief technology officer Vishant Vora said that data consumption in India is not only growing but users are looking for new and richer experiences. Vora is confident that Ericsson's Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) deployment will enable VIL to meet its strategic goals.

Alvise Carlon, head of Digital Services for Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, Ericsson, said, “As users across India consume more and more data, packet core networks will need to be enhanced. It is one of the largest vEPC deployments for us anywhere in the world. This will not only provide VIL the scale and reach to address the growing data traffic levels in India, but the advanced cloud infrastructure will also enable VIL to tap new revenue streams in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Internet of Things (IoT).”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.