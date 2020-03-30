Monday, March 30, 2020Back to
Vodafone Idea's Rs 95 all-rounder prepaid plan now offers 56 days of validity, 200 MB of data

Vodafone Idea's Rs 49 and Rs 79 All-Rounder plans are now available in all cities.


FP TrendingMar 30, 2020 12:59:42 IST

Vodafone Idea, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has introduced a Rs 95 All-Rounder plan for customers in Bihar, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu circles.

The plan is valid for 56 days and offers talktime of Rs 74. All local as well as national calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The plan offers 200 MB of data.

Vodafone Ideas Rs 95 all-rounder prepaid plan now offers 56 days of validity, 200 MB of data

The Rs 79 All-Rounder plan comes with a validity of 28 days offers a talk time of Rs 64, 200 MB data, and all voice calls are charged at the rate of one paise per second. Image: Reuters

All-rounder prepaid plans are minimum or budget recharge plans which customers can avail to extend the validity of an account. They enable users to keep their SIM or the number active without shelling out more on combo plans.

Vodafone has made a lot of amendments in its prepaid plans since the price hike announced in December. Most of its plans are centred on providing maximum benefits to users without much increase or change in price. This has been done to retain customers as well as to lure prospective buyers.

The Rs 95 prepaid plan earlier used to offer 500 MB of data but had a validity of 28 days. The new plan is offering less data but a longer validity.

There are several other All-Rounder plans offered by the telecom service provider, including Rs 39, Rs 49, and Rs 79 plans.

The Rs 49 and Rs 79 All-Rounder plans are available in all cities. The Rs 79 All-Rounder plan comes with a validity of 28 days offers a talk time of Rs 64, 200 MB data, and all voice calls are charged at the rate of one paise per second.

The Rs 49 All-Rounder plan, which again has a validity of 28 days, provides a talktime of Rs 38, and 100 MB of data.

