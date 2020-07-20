Monday, July 20, 2020Back to
Vodafone Idea postpaid users in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi can now avail eSIM service

So far, Airtel and Reliance Jio are the only telecom service providers in India that offered eSIM facility.


FP TrendingJul 20, 2020 19:39:13 IST

Vodafone Idea has introduced eSIM support for its postpaid customers in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi. Users should have an eSIM supported handset to avail of this service.

Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM) is a digital SIM that allows people to use a postpaid number without using a physical SIM. Once a user completes the process to convert existing SIM to eSIM, the Vodafone postpaid SIM profile will get automatically downloaded or installed on the eSIM.

According to NDTVthe handsets which support eSIM are Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR. The service will soon be rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold users too.

Airtel and Reliance Jio are the only telecom service providers in India that earlier offered eSIM facility.

Vodafone Idea postpaid users in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi can now avail eSIM service

Evolution of the SIM to eSIM. Image courtesy: DeutschTelekom

To activate eSIM support, subscribers have to SMS ‘eSIM registered email id’ to 199, reported the Hindu Business Line. Following this, they will receive a confirmation SMS. Reply with "ESIMY" to confirm the eSIM change request.

After this, subscribers will receive a message to give consent over a call. They will then receive a final SMS regarding the QR Code.

The QR Code will be sent on registered email id. Users will have to scan the code by clicking on the ‘Add Data Plan’ from the ‘Mobile Data’ option in ‘Settings’ to activate their eSIM.

