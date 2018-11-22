Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
Vodafone Idea plans to invest Rs 27,000 crore in FY 2019-2020: Report

The company has chalked out deleveraging plan by raising capital and sell 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers.

Press Trust of India Nov 22, 2018 08:32 AM IST

"Capex guidance of Rs 270 billion in financial year 2019-20 supported by existing co-located equipment to be redeployed, spectrum consolidation, capex avoidance and efficiencies," the document said.

The company expects advancing of synergy target by two years will help it improve cash flow to the tune of Rs 8,400 crore and re-deployment of co-located equipments of Vodafone and Idea will help it save Rs 6,200 crore.

Representational image.

Vodafone Idea estimates that sale of 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers can realise Rs 5,000 crore, which it will use in lowering debt.

The merged entity's gross debt as on September 30, 2018 stood at Rs 1,26,100 crore. Around 79 per cent debt on the company is net dues for spectrum payment

