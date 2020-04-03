Friday, April 03, 2020Back to
Vodafone Idea launches new Rs 47, Rs 67, Rs 78 Value Added Service packs for Mumbai circle

The three new packs offer caller tunes with unlimited song changes for various periods of validity.


FP TrendingApr 03, 2020 16:45:10 IST

Vodafone has introduced three new plans in its Value Added Services segment. The new plans, priced at Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78. offer caller tunes and service validity benefits.

The validity of the Rs 67 pack is 90 days, while that of the Rs 47 pack is 28 days. These packs do not offer talk-time benefits as they aren’t all-rounder packs.

The packs are currently available for the Mumbai circle.

The Rs 47 Value Added Service (VAS) pack comes with caller tunes and unlimited song change for 28 days. The Rs 67 pack offers the same for 90 days.

Strangely, the Rs 78 Value Added Service Pack seems identical to the Rs 67 pack, while offering one day less validity. We're waiting for Vodafone to issue a clarification on the same.

The user will have to recharge other top-up and data packs to avail additional talk time benefits.

Vodafone had earlier doubled data benefits in order to cater to the needs of subscribers while they are at home due to the countrywide coronavirus lockdown.

The telecom company also recently introduced two plans worth Rs 249 and Rs 399 respectively.

While the Rs 249 plan offers 3 GB data per day for a period of 28 days, the Rs 399 offers the same for 56 days. Both plans offer unlimited calling and 100 text messages per day.

