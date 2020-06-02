FP Trending

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new 'Work From Home' recharge add-on pack at Rs 251 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The recharge pack offers 50 GB total data for 4G, 3G and 2G customers and is valid for 28 days.

The Vodafone Idea new add-on pack is available in select circles such as Gujarat, Chennai, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and UP East.

Apart from providing the data benefit, there are no other additional services offered by the pack. Users will not be able to avail unlimited calls or messages with it. Customers need to have an existing recharge plan activated on their number to be able to recharge their devices with the 'Work From Home' recharge plan.

Reliance Jio too has a Work From Home Pack at Rs 251. The data voucher offers 50 GB data benefits and is valid for 30 days. According to the Reliance Jio website, “Data can be used to access all Internet content. The pack validity will start immediately on recharge.” In case users have an active valid plan then the WFH pack will be auto-activated on the expiry of daily data allocation.

Airtel too introduced a recharge add-on pack last month. The add-on pack is priced at Rs 251. However, it does not have any validity period. Instead, the validity of the add-on pack depends on the active recharge plan. The recharge pack offers 50 GB of data.

