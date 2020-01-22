Wednesday, January 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vodafone Group exits Facebook-led Libra currency group

(Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone Group PLC has left the entity that manages the Facebook Inc led effort to launch Libra, a global digital currency, Libra Association said on Tuesday. The association has seen an exodus of its backers including financial companies Paypal Holdings Inc and Mastercard Inc amid regulatory scrutiny.


ReutersJan 22, 2020 03:15:31 IST

Vodafone Group exits Facebook-led Libra currency group

(Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone Group PLC has left the entity that manages the Facebook Inc led effort to launch Libra, a global digital currency, Libra Association said on Tuesday.

The association has seen an exodus of its backers including financial companies Paypal Holdings Inc and Mastercard Inc amid regulatory scrutiny.

Facebook announced in June last year a plan to launch the digital currency in partnership with other members of the association, but the project quickly ran into trouble with sceptical regulators around the world.

Vodafone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Although the makeup of the Association members may change over time, the design of Libra's governance and technology ensures the Libra payment system will remain resilient," said Dante Disparte, head of policy and communications for the Libra Association.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. ready to finish any war started with Iran - Defense Secretary

Jan 08, 2020
U.S. ready to finish any war started with Iran - Defense Secretary
Trump says will obey international law on targeting cultural sites

Newstracker

Trump says will obey international law on targeting cultural sites

Jan 08, 2020
France advises its nationals against going to Iran and Iraq

Newstracker

France advises its nationals against going to Iran and Iraq

Jan 08, 2020
Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal - PM

Newstracker

Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal - PM

Jan 08, 2020
U.S. prosecutors charge Trump inauguration donor with obstructing justice

Newstracker

U.S. prosecutors charge Trump inauguration donor with obstructing justice

Jan 08, 2020
Venezuela's Guaido pushes past troops to enter congress after socialist takeover

Newstracker

Venezuela's Guaido pushes past troops to enter congress after socialist takeover

Jan 08, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019