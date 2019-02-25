Monday, February 25, 2019 Back to
Vodafone CEO says US should share Huawei evidence so authorities can take a view

The Vodafone CEO said cutting the number of network suppliers to 2 from 3 would damage industry growth.

Reuters Feb 25, 2019 18:59:26 IST

The United States needs to share any evidence about Huawei with European authorities so they can take a common view about whether to use the Chinese group’s technology in their networks, the head of Vodafone said on Monday.

Image: Reuters

Nick Read, chief executive of the world’s second-largest mobile operator, told reporters in Barcelona on Monday that cutting the number of network suppliers to two from three would damage the industry and economic growth.

Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, is under intense scrutiny after the United States told allies not to use its technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spy operations.

