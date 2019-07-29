tech2 News Staff

Vodafone has announced a Vodafone Rewards a.k.a. Har Recharge pe Inaam offer that guarantees its users some form of reward on recharging their prepaid numbers. These rewards can include additional data, unlimited talktime for a short period, and additional validity.

Additionally, users also get a chance to win caller tunes, missed call information and SMS packs.

All prepaid Vodaphone users are eligible for the Rewards program. The value of the reward is determined by the recharge amount.

Vodafone explains that users must avail the offers within 72 hours of performing a recharge. This can happen via the Vodafone app or by dialling *999# from your mobile phone.

