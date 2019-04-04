Thursday, April 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vodacom Tanzania says firm accused of causing $4.76 million loss to government

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Vodacom Tanzania said on Thursday it was being accused of causing an 11 billion shilling ($4.76 million) loss to the government as part of charges levelled against its managing director and other employees over allegations of fraudulent use of network facilities.

ReutersApr 04, 2019 17:09:06 IST

Vodacom Tanzania says firm accused of causing .76 million loss to government

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Vodacom Tanzania said on Thursday it was being accused of causing an 11 billion shilling ($4.76 million) loss to the government as part of charges levelled against its managing director and other employees over allegations of fraudulent use of network facilities.

"A bail application for the individuals in police custody will be heard in (the) next few days," Vodacom Tanzania said in a statement. The company also said that it had appointed South African Jacques Marais as acting managing director.

Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday charged the managing director of Vodacom Tanzania and other telecom executives with economic crimes, court documents showed.

Egyptian Hisham Hendi and other telecom executives “intentionally and wilfully organised a criminal racket, which caused the government ... to suffer a pecuniary loss,” the documents said.

They were not allowed to enter a plea nor apply for bail, and are being held in police custody until the case comes up on April 17, a court official told Reuters.

Vodacom, a subsidiary of South Africa’s Vodacom Group, is Tanzania's leading telecom company by the number of mobile subscribers, with about 32 percent of the country’s 40 million mobile subscribers, ahead of Tigo Tanzania, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Millicom, and a local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel.

"Vodacom Tanzania reiterates that it will continue to cooperate with the investigation," it said.

($1 = 2,312.0000 Tanzanian shillings)

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by George Obulutsa and Kirsten Donovan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!


also see

Newstracker

Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report

Mar 24, 2019
Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report
Houston petrochemical disaster stretches to sixth day, impacting key port

Newstracker

Houston petrochemical disaster stretches to sixth day, impacting key port

Mar 24, 2019
Missouri River flooding causes water treatment issues in Kansas City

Newstracker

Missouri River flooding causes water treatment issues in Kansas City

Mar 24, 2019
Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Newstracker

Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Mar 24, 2019
Death toll from southern Africa cyclone, floods exceeds 700

Newstracker

Death toll from southern Africa cyclone, floods exceeds 700

Mar 24, 2019
Bulgarian justice minister resigns over real estate deal

Newstracker

Bulgarian justice minister resigns over real estate deal

Mar 24, 2019

science

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019
India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Air Pollution

India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Apr 04, 2019
Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Baby Corals

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Apr 04, 2019
Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Dark Matter

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Apr 04, 2019