Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

VLC media player has a 'critical' security flaw that can let the hackers in

Because of this VLC flaw, hackers can install, modify, or run software on your device without authorization.

tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2019 16:40:24 IST

VLC Media Player is a highly popular and free media player that's been available for a long time. Since VLC is open-source software, it is easily accessible to everyone but it turns out that there is a huge security flaw in it. According to WinFuture, German security agency CERT-Bund has found a flaw in VLC that has a vulnerability score of 9.8 making it a "critical" problem. In simple words, because of this app, hackers can install, modify, or run software on your device that too without your authorisation.

VLC media player has a critical security flaw that can let the hackers in

VLC AirPlay support

As per a Gizmodo report, no one has yet been affected because of it. But this does not mean, that there are not potentially vulnerable systems that can be affected anytime.

(Also read: Google takes down seven Russian spying apps from its Play Store)

VideoLAN also responded to these flaws publicly saying that these issues are not that big of a deal.

VideoLAN is probably working on rectifying the flaw already. This means you still have to wait until the company releases an update. Hence, a safer option would be to switch to an alternative like Media Player Classic, MX Player, KM Player and so on.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Google

Google contractors are listening to your conversations with Google Assistant

Jul 12, 2019
Google contractors are listening to your conversations with Google Assistant
Facebook reportedly agrees to pay $5 billion as penalty for mishandling users' privacy

Facebook

Facebook reportedly agrees to pay $5 billion as penalty for mishandling users' privacy

Jul 24, 2019

science

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019