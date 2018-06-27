Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 27 June, 2018 18:49 IST

Vivo’s 3D face unlock tech will be able to authenticate users upto 3 metres away

With face recognition conquered, Vivo is looking to do full body scans for its beautification AI.

Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo that has already brought in the in-display fingerprint trend into the smartphone industry, is now reportedly working on a new 3D depth-sensing technology.

Now, when you think of 3D image recognition, you think of the Apple iPhone X. But, with its new tech, Vivo is apparently going to use 3,00,000 sensor points on its Face ID, which is 10 times the number used in Apple’s Face ID on the iPhone X, which projects 30,000 IR dots on a user's face.

The new technology, will sit next to the selfie cameras, and will enable 3D mapping at a distance of up to three meters from the phone, the company has claimed.

The sensor works by sending out a pulse of light that calculates the “time of flight”, which is basically that taken by the light to bounce back to its sensor.

While Vivo-competitor Oppo, has also attempted a similar feature on their smartphones, but due to heavy investments needed and the complexity of incorporating the module in the smartphones, the idea hasn’t been implemented yet.

Vivo showed off this tech at the MWC Shanghai this week, and has essentially single-handedly stepped up the Android game against Apple’s Face ID.

“By combining TOF 3D Sensing Technology with AI, we will continue to explore new possibilities for a better future,” The Verge quoted Alex Feng, a senior executive at Vivo, saying at the event.

Apparently, one of the plans Vivo has in its journals is allowing the Face ID to take a full body scan of a person, and then feed that information to a beautification AI, which will be able to add filters to your face more intelligently and proportionately. Another application is to use the same full-body scans to try on clothes virtually.

Finally, other than the obvious application of more a better and more precise biometric authentication, and ever better portrait selfies, Vivo’s new sensor could also be used for gesture and motion recognition.

