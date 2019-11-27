tech2 News Staff

Vivo has launched another smartphone in the Vivo Z series — Vivo Z5i — in China today. The highlight features of the smartphone are its triple rear camera setup, and the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset that powers it.

Notably, the Vivo Z5i has specifications similar to Vivo U20 that was recently launched in India. The only difference is that Vivo U20 also comes in a 4 GB RAM variant, whereas the Vivo Z5i comes in a sole 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant.

Vivo Z5i comes in two colour variants — Jade Blue and Onyx Black. Image: Vivo

Vivo Z5i pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant, that is priced at CNY 999 (approx. Rs 10,000). In terms of colours, it is available in Jade Blue and Onyx Black colour options. Vivo Z5i is now available for purchase in China.

Vivo Z5i specifications

Vivo Z5i features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and offers 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage which can be extended up to 256 GB via microSD card. In terms of battery, Vivo Z5i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery on the Z5i that supports 18W fast charging.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup at the back. This includes a 16 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies. You will also get a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2 on top. In terms of sensor, Vivo Z5i comes with sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer and a proximity sensor.

