Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712, triple-camera setup launched in China starting at CNY 1,598

Vivo Z5 has a 19.5:9 display which is 6.38-inch in size and comes with a waterdrop-style notch design.


tech2 News StaffAug 01, 2019 08:23:35 IST

Vivo has announced its Z5 smartphone at an event in China for a price of CNY 1,598 which is approximately Rs 16,000. The device is nearly similar to the Vivo Z1 Pro which was announced a while back in India except for few design elements.

Vivo Z5.

Coming now to the specs of the Vivo Z5, the smartphone happens to have a 19.5:9 display which is 6.38-inch in size and comes with a waterdrop-style notch design instead of the punch-hole camera seen on the Z1 Pro. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC which is the same as seen on the Z1 Pro although the Z5 happens to have a variant with 8 GB of RAM which is not present on the former. Storage options for the device happen to go up to 256 GB.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Z5 has the same 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP triple camera setup as the Z1 Pro which consists of a primary lens, telephoto lens and an ultra-wide lens. The front of the device is the same 32 MP sensor again with fixed focus and an f/2.0 aperture. The phone will run on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin.

Connectivity options for the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from that for authentication purposes, the device has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The device will go on sale starting from today in China while the higher end 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be selling from 8 August onwards.

